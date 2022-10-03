Facebook remains the most used social media platform

Facebook is used by more than 80 percent of Fiji’s mobile phone users.

While Tik Tok has become a fast-growing video app, Facebook is still significantly more popular than Tik Tok.

This is according to strategic communications, design and technology company, Webmedia South Pacific.

Creative Director Susan Yee says Facebook is a leading mechanism for many Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Business is ever increasing with Facebook. Our firm has been directly engaged by Facebook for campaigns promoting just that fact. The campaigns have been called influen-shell, like a conch shell and they are genuinely excited by how business users are using Facebook and Instagram for more than social and lightweight customer service needs. Facebook is a leading mechanism for so much SME business.”

Communications Coordinator Asenaca Naitasiwai says Facebook is still significantly more popular than Tik Tok.

” Facebook is used by more than 80 percent of Fiji’s mobile phone users. In fact Tik Tok is only the world’s seventh largest social media platform. That being said, Tik Tok users are showing international trends of capturing up to 30 percent more time spent per month than Facebook or Instagram users.”

Naitasiwai says more people are accessing internet and social media through their phone and tablets.