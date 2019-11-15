Home

Facebook pours fuel on Apple privacy row

| @BBCWorld
December 17, 2020 12:51 pm
[Source: BBC]

Facebook has launched a public offensive against Apple, dragging a long-simmering row between the two tech giants into the public sphere.

Earlier this year, Apple announced it planned to ask users if they want their data to be shared for targeted, personalised advertising.

The move is likely to hurt Facebook, which has warned it could cut the money earned through its ad network by half.

Article continues after advertisement

Apple told the BBC it is simply “standing up” for its users.

But Facebook is portraying itself as “speaking up for small businesses”.

A blog post from Dan Levy, vice-president of ads, suggested that Facebook needs it to be possible to track users’ activities across other apps and websites, in order to help its advertisers target their posts at those people who would most likely be responsive.

As a result, he said, preventing this from happening “truly impacts” not Facebook, but local businesses – like a coffee shop, small retail, or a start-up event planner – because they would not be able to afford campaigns that would need to be seen by more people to generate the same amount of sales.

