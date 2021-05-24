Home

Facebook moves to protect Afghan users' accounts amid Taliban takeover

| @BBCWorld
August 20, 2021 7:02 pm
There are fears Taliban opponents in Afghanistan could be tracked down via social media platforms. [Source: BBC]

Facebook has brought in new safety measures for users worried for their safety in Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to cement their grip on power.

The firm says it “removed the ability to view and search the ‘Friends’ list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan” to protect people from being targeted.

Professional networking site LinkedIn has also taken steps by hiding the connections of anyone in the country.

There are concerns the Taliban are using social media to track opponents.

The additional safety measures were announced on Thursday by Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher.

He said that on Facebook-owned Instagram “we’re rolling out pop-up alerts in Afghanistan with specific steps on how to protect your account”.

Mr Gleicher added that Facebook was “working closely with our counterparts in industry, civil society and government to provide whatever support we can to help protect people”.

Earlier, the tech giant confirmed it would continue to ban Taliban content from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, Twitter said in a statement this week that its “top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant”.

Twitter has come under scrutiny for its handling of Taliban-related content.

