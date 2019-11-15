Facebook, Google and Twitter scramble to stop misinformation about coronavirus

The rapid spread of the coronavirus in China and around the world has sent Facebook, Google and Twitter scrambling to prevent a different sort of malady.

A surge of half-truths and outright falsehoods about the deadly outbreak.

The three Silicon Valley tech giants long have struggled to curtail dangerous health disinformation, including posts, photos and videos that seek to scare people away from much-needed vaccines. But the companies face their great test in the wake of a potential pandemic, now that the coronavirus has infected 4,400 people in China, killing at least 100, while sickening another five in the United States.

Already, Facebook and its peers have tried to battle back pervasive conspiracy theories, including a hoax that wrongly claims U.S. government officials secretly created or obtained a patent for the illness. Some of the misinformation has circulated through private Facebook groups — channels that are hard for researchers to monitor in real-time — that came into existence after news first broke about the coronavirus.

Seven organizations that partner with Facebook issued nine fact checks in recent days, finding a wide array of coronavirus claims as false, including those peddling fake treatments, the company said Monday. Facebook said it has labeled the inaccuracies and lowered their rank in users’ daily feeds.

Twitter, meanwhile, on Monday started steering U.S. users searching for coronavirus-related hashtags to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Google-owned YouTube said its algorithm also prioritizes more credible sources. Still, a number of videos there — including one with more than 430,000 views — pushed dubious information about the origin of coronavirus and its means of transmission.

The threat of fast-encroaching falsehoods freshly illustrates how powerful social-networking tools for organizing and creating communities quickly can become problematic echo chambers during health scares. Whether out of malice, fear or misunderstanding, users easily can share and reinforce misinformation in real time, complicating the work of doctors and government officials in the midst of a public-health crisis.

In seeking to head off misinformation about the coronavirus, Facebook, Google and Twitter also are grappling with their responsibilities as online gatekeepers.

On one hand, these and other tech giants forcefully argue against acting as “arbiters of truth,” in the words of Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, deciding what users can say online.

At the same time, they also recognize that totally unfettered speech carries immense risks, particularly in the fields of health and medicine, where the posts, photos and videos people share can shape how patients think and their decisions to seek and obtain much-needed care.