Facebook dismantles three networks of fake accounts

Facebook says it has dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russia’s intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election.

The company says the accounts, which it suspended for using fake identities and other types of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour,” were linked to Russian intelligence and people associated with a St. Petersburg-based organisation accused by U.S. officials of working to sway the 2016 presidential vote.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of election meddling and says it does not interfere in the domestic politics of other countries.

Facebook says the networks were small with only a handful of accounts on its website and photo-sharing service Instagram, some of which posed as independent media outlets and think tanks.

The accounts had a combined total of around 97,000 followers.