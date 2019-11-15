Facebook caught in India political storm

Facebook’s India executives have been grilled by a parliamentary committee over allegations of political partisanship and hate speech.

The social media giant is accused of going easy on ruling BJP supporters who allegedly violated hate speech rules.

But the BJP is also irked with Facebook – it has accused it of bias against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company denies the allegations, but the row puts it in a precarious position in its biggest market.

The app is hugely popular in India, with more than 300 million users – and so is its messaging platform, WhatsApp, which has 400 million users.

The parliamentary committee’s closed-door hearing lasted several hours. There were no immediate details of what had been said.

The allegations against Facebook first appeared in a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) last month. The company insists that it doesn’t allow hate speech on its platforms.

“We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation,” Facebook told the BBC in an email recently.