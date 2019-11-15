Facebook boss urges tighter regulation

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has called for more regulation of harmful online content, saying it was not for companies like his to decide what counts as legitimate free speech.

Citing China, Mr Zuckerberg also warned excessive control risked stifling individual expression.

He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Article continues after advertisement

Social media giants like Facebook are under increasing pressure to stop the spread of false information.

Facebook, in particular, has been criticised for its policy on political advertising.

The company launched new policies for political advertising in the US in 2018 and globally the following year. These rules require political ads to display who had paid for them, and a copy of the ad is kept in a publicly-searchable database for seven years.

But this week Facebook said it would not include sponsored political posts by social media stars in its database.

Posts by politicians are not always fact-checked as part of the company’s free speech policy either.