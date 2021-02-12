Facebook blocks news content in Australia

Facebook has blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing news content on the platform, causing much alarm over public access to key information.

Australians woke up on Thursday to find the Facebook pages of all local and global news sites – as well as some key government sites – had been blocked.

The government said the ban threatened the tech giant’s “credibility”.

Facebook’s move is in response to a proposed law in Australia which would make tech giants pay for news content.

Australia’s Communications Minister Paul Fletcher says the government is proceeding with the law, which passed parliament’s lower house on Wednesday.

“The point I’ve simply made is the proposition that if Facebook were to operate in the mode were effectively all content from organizations with the fact-checking process with an employed journalist with editorial policies is not available on Facebook will surely overtime call into question of the liability of information on the platform than I’m sure that is something they need to reflect on.”

Tech giants like Google and Facebook have argued the law doesn’t reflect how the internet works, and unfairly “penalizes” their platforms.

Those outside of Australia are also unable to read or access any Australian news publications on the platform.