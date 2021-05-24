FABC confident in Fiji’s economic recovery plans

The Fiji Australia Business Council has commended the various initiatives rolled out by the Fijian Government.

This is in support of Fiji’s economic recovery post-COVID-19.

The FABC Council also acknowledged Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for clarifying queries on schemes such as the $200M government-guaranteed loan for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

President Warwick Pleass says they also welcomed the government’s plans towards the health sector as the country strives to achieve herd immunity before year-end.

The FABC post-budget forum was well attended with 90 participants including the Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes and New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Curr.

Pleass while thanking the two High Commissioners says their engagement with the business councils will foster collaborative opportunities to support Fiji’s economic recovery.

The FABC President adds that the Fiji-Australia, Australia-Fiji, Fiji-New Zealand, and New Zealand-Fiji councils were part of the forum and they were in support of the 2021/2022 budget.

