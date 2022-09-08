Extra support for local music

[Photo: Supplied]

Local artists who have managed to overcome numerous struggles need to be recognized.

This was the message from Extra Supermarket, which has stepped in with $5000 to assist the Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards Night.

The supermarket is sponsoring the Artist of the Year award.

Extra Supermarket’s Nitesh Prasad says it’s encouraging to hear more local music being played on the radio, YouTube and other online music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Prasad adds that Fiji has some very talented and resilient musicians in the country.

This is the first time the company has jumped in to support FPRA and says it hopes to continue in the future.

Meanwhile, with two branches in Suva and one in Lautoka, Extra says it will continue to invest in the Fijian economy.

Prasad says they provide direct employment to 440 Fijians and have firm plans to expand our footprint with more branches across the country.

He says this will provide more employment to Fijians.