Extra Supermarket to open third store

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the major supermarket players in the Fijian market is set to open a new store, which will provide employment to around 70 people.

Extra Supermarket will be opening its new branch next year at the old Vivrass Plaza, which is now known as the Challenge Plaza in Laucala beach.

Extra Managing Director, Kavishay Abhimannu, says this will be their third branch after Lautoka and Flagstaff in Suva, with plans to open another by 2022 in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are spending around six million dollars in the new outlet

The new supermarket will have numerous new features for the customers including a new Artisan Bakery and Deli with a walk-in cool room in the liquor department.