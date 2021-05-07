Extra back in business

The Extra Supermarket, which was closed down earlier this week has paid tribute to volunteers and others who have come on board to help with the reopening and serving the people of Suva.

The supermarket reopened this afternoon after being given the all-clear by the health officials.

Management says some of its former staff who have volunteered to assist in operations and also its suppliers who have sent their staff to assist.

They say the response from people has been great and they are fulfilling all safety requirements to ensure all are protected.

Around 60 staff are currently on shift.

Extra Supermarket bosses say they want to assure everyone that it is safe to shop at the supermarket and are also thankful for all who have supported them in these trying times.

Meanwhile, NewWorld in Nausori is also now open, while Hansons and Shop and Save in Makoi remain closed.