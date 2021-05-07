Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among Church leaders surfaced|Fijians rush to convenience stores|Freight flights continue|Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|NZ provides further $60m support|Australia provides more vaccines|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Over $10m paid out so far|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|
Full Coverage

Business

Extra back in business

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 14, 2021 12:35 pm

The Extra Supermarket, which was closed down earlier this week has paid tribute to volunteers and others who have come on board to help with the reopening and serving the people of Suva.

The supermarket reopened this afternoon after being given the all-clear by the health officials.

Management says some of its former staff who have volunteered to assist in operations and also its suppliers who have sent their staff to assist.

Article continues after advertisement

They say the response from people has been great and they are fulfilling all safety requirements to ensure all are protected.

Around 60 staff are currently on shift.

Extra Supermarket bosses say they want to assure everyone that it is safe to shop at the supermarket and are also thankful for all who have supported them in these trying times.

Meanwhile, NewWorld in Nausori is also now open, while Hansons and Shop and Save in Makoi remain closed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.