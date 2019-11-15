Extension services arm to be established

The Pacific Horticultural, Agricultural Market Access plus Program will soon establish an extension services arm for the Fiji Kava.

PHAMA’s National Export Market Systems Facilitator Navi Tuivuniwai says the extension services arm will provide a link between the processing and the farmers.

Tuivuniwai says through the extension service arm Fiji Kava will be able to pass on the knowledge that they have gained through years of research on the kava production and value chain.

“So this extension service arm is a conduit where that knowledge can be passed on. It also ensures that the preparation of kava and better farming practices are followed by farmers at the farm gate.”

Tuivuniwai says they will work with Fiji Kava to strengthen export opportunities of high-quality, Fijian kava to Australia and other international markets.