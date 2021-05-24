Extended liquor licenses will boost business confidence

The newly passed Liquor Amendment Bill 2022 will give businesses a lot more certainty and confidence to continue operations and investment.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says the changes, extending the maximum term of license from 3 years to 5 years, is in line with the Government’s vision to ease the administrative burden of doing business in Fiji.

Koya says this also bolster financial institutions to lend those businesses with long term licenses.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it is imperative at this time to support the private sector to recover and ensure sustainable business operations.

“The restrictions have been tough on high-risk businesses such as Bars and Taverns. Bars and Taverns, last year in the second wave of the COVID-19 restriction, were closed for more than 6 months. That literally meant no income, so what they are saying is don’t help them.”

Koya says this bill will provide relief to these businesses to recuperate.