Exporters diversify to conform to the new normal

The Coronavirus has prompted local exporters to diversify and innovate new products to meet the demand of local and international markets.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Craig Strong says most exporters have conformed to the new normal to not only maintain export viability but boost the Fijian brand in the post-COVID-19 period.

He states initiatives such as the Global Trade Expo and webinars have attracted over 50 potential markets.

This is an approach to cushion the impacts of the pandemic among our local exporters and investors.

“Were focusing on investment holistically, not only foreign investment but a domestic investment as well. As one of our recovery strategies and we see it as sustainability strategy we see domestic investment as a critical part of that as we look to broaden our economic base. We need to ensure we match the current investors and businesses in Fiji who are able to grow into that space.”

Strong adds among other products that have gained popularity include food and beverages, fashion and apparel, manufactured goods, and primary industries.

Haus of Koila Director Margaret Ingivald says the pandemic has forced them to surpass their boundaries to ensure their fashion business stays afloat.

“Business in general, no one is immune from it. So adaptation, discipline, hard work, searching for answers it all had to come in a package because not only we are dealing with the family’s lives but we also dealing with our customers.”

Investment Fiji believes business is returning to some state of normalcy as more international investors are keen to engage with local markets now more than ever.