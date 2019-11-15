Export market unaffected by pandemic: Bajekal

There has been a boost in the export market for the FMF Foods Limited amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMF chief executive Ram Bajekal has confirmed that their export market has not been affected by the pandemic.

“I think the same panic that struck Fiji struck the whole world and we saw a spurt in our export and as matter of fact a very large growth”

Bajekal says they are shipping two times more than what they would usually supply in a month.

He says although it’s a positive thing for the company, there is also the challenge for them to try and meet the demands of the local market.

“So that was our additional challenge, not just coping and keeping our country calm in terms of supplies but also our export markets because if they started getting doubts about FMF could supply to those markets there would’ve been panic and all those other suppliers would’ve jumped in, so it was important for us to keep those countries calm as well”

FMF Foods Limited is one of the largest manufacturers in the South Pacific and supply’s their biscuit products to 20 other countries.