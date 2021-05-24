Home

Business

Exponential growth can be expected in BPO industry: Janif

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 5:18 am

80 percent of employees in the outsourcing industry are below the age of 35.

Business Process Outsourcing Council Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says the industry can provide approximately 100,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

Janif says through access to a highly-skilled workforce and state-of-the-art technology exponential growth can be expected in the BPO industry.

“This can only happen through the right mix of policy, government support, investment incentive, and access to infrastructure, and a highly-skilled workforce.”

Janif has acknowledged the government for its ongoing support.

She adds that Fiji has entered a new era where technology, communication, and service are pivotal in the global world.

