Experiments underway to make cassava flour

The Ministry of Agriculture is doing some experiments to find the right formula to make cassava flour.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this during a budget consultation in Nausori, where residents raised concerns about increasing food prices.

The residents have asked the Minister, why Fiji can’t use local produce as substitutes, and prices of wheat products have increased significantly.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Agriculture Ministry is working with flour companies to see how cassava flour can substitute normal flour.

He adds they need to get around 30 percent of normal flour and mix it with cassava flour to ensure the bread or roti is edible.

“If tomorrow you take cassava flour and go and bake bread, you won’t want to eat that bread. You want to make roti with cassava flour – it will be like a saucepan, that’s how hard it will be. It is impractical to say that you make roti or bread from cassava flour.”

A Vertically Integrated Cassava Flour Enterprise is currently in operation in Drasa, Lautoka.