Expatriates needed in Fiji

As long as technology continues to evolve as well as the skill sets needed to operate new machines, expatriates for blue-collar jobs will always be needed in the country.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) CEO, Kameli Batiweti says the institution receives applications from employers for expats from countries such as India, Philippines and Bangladesh to work in local industries.

“For these companies, it’s a lot more money that they are spending, its more expensive for them to bring in an expatriate but that is a necessary thing for them to do to be able to run their equipment and factories, otherwise their investments in the millions of dollars will all be in vain.”

Batiweti says a crucial aspect of assisting local employers to hire expatriates was by working well with the Ministry of Immigration.



He said most expatriates in the country were employed in the manufacturing and mining industries