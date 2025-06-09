Expanded finance access for Suva residents

Source: Supplied

In a move set to improve financial accessibility for working families and individuals, Finance Hub has opened its fourth business centre in the heart of Suva at Scott Street, right beside McDonald’s.

For many Fijians, access to flexible and reliable financial services is a daily challenge – especially for those looking to improve their homes, buy a vehicle or manage personal expenses. The new branch seeks to bridge that gap by bringing Finance Hub’s full suite of services closer to where people live and work.

From hire purchase options to motor vehicle and unsecured personal loans, Finance Hub offers services tailored to support ordinary Fijians’ financial goals – without the red tape.

Finance Hub General Manager Naushad Ali said the company’s transformation over the past two years is a significant milestone that strengthens its commitment to expanding access and improving finance options.

“Our journey over the past two years has been remarkable. Transitioning from a retail-based hire purchase model to a full-fledged financial service provider is a milestone we’re proud of. This new centre reflects our commitment to expanding access and delivering better finance options to our customers”.

Finance Hub’s new Suva centre expands its presence in Fiji’s central business district and builds on existing locations nationwide, including partnerships with Home & Living stores.

This growth positions the company to better serve customers across urban and rural communities with accessible finance options.

