Excitement builds for tourist flights

There’s an air of excitement and anticipation in Nadi for the first tourist flight that touches down tomorrow morning after 20 months.

For many in the Jet Set Town, this flight is not only bringing visitors but is a strong indication of our resilience to get through the pandemic.

Fiji Airports, Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways are making final preparations for a warm welcome when holidaymakers set foot on our shores after almost two years.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Airports Communications Manager, Christopher Chand says tomorrow’s flight is probably the most anticipated one.

“It will be after 20 months that we will be having our first tourist flight and we are looking forward to it with great excitement to see and welcome our passengers back to Nadi International Airport.”

The International Airport will come alive as a welcome celebration has been planned for tourists.

A water salute will be done when the first plane touches down followed by a Fijian welcome ceremony by villagers from Sabeto and the Minister for Economy together with a few other key stakeholders will welcome guests.

The flow-on effect for when holidaymakers are in the country is huge as this creates business, opens up employment which adds to the economic development.

Handicraft seller, Asha Nand says from yesterday they’ve been setting up their shop.

“Everybody is excited and long time ago we haven’t said hello, bula, have a look inside and people are practicing and people are laughing.”

Nadi Taxi Driver, Jiten Kumar says tomorrow is the day that many have been looking forward to.

“So now it’s going to be good for everyone mostly us the taxi operators, the staff will get engaged to do their work at the airport from there we will get our business and this is how the business will pick up.”

The first flight from Sydney will land around 11.30am tomorrow with 233 passengers.