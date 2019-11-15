Everyone selling in the market are equal: Kumar

The local Government Minister says concerns have been raised that farmers at times are not permitted to sell from inside the market.

Minister Premila Kumar says this creates conflict amongst the vendors and the farmers.

Kumar says this also causes a lot of congestion outside the market.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds sometimes there is no space for consumers to work around and do their marketing.

“The reality is that most farmers can be accommodated inside the market. They don’t want to sell from inside and this is creating a lot of problems for the municipal councils.”

Kumar says there should not be any discrimination between vendors or farmers and everyone selling in the market are equal.

She adds the Ministry has faced many issues with regards to the running of the municipal markets around the country however a new market regulation will be drawn up soon to address issues faced.