Every market place is important says Dr Reddy

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 19, 2020 5:30 am

Rakiraki Market is an important avenue not only for the Agriculture Ministry but for farmers in the western division as well.

Speaking to vendors, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the Rakiraki market has accommodated many sales and has the potential to further boost people’s business.

“So every market place whether it’s Rakiraki market, whether its roadside stalls are very important for us. Those who are engaged in agriculture, farmers and Agriculture ministry officers as well.”

Rakiraki and Tavua Special Administrator Chair Mark Hirst-Tuilau says agriculture has been the backbone of the economy in this difficult time.

“We will work on the exporters as much as we can to bring back our economy. To bring back some revenue that helps us.”

Some vendors say business is starting to slowly pick up post-COVID-19.

