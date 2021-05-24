Evergrande $2.6bn property unit deal collapses

A deal to sell a $2.6bn stake in the world’s most indebted property firm to a rival company has fallen through.

Chinese property giant Evergrande Group suspended its shares on 4 October ahead of “an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction”.

It was reported that real estate firm Hopson Development was set to buy a 51% stake in its property services unit.

Both companies halted trading for more than two weeks, but will now resume on Thursday after the agreement collapsed.

The crisis at Evergrande has triggered fears that its potential collapse could send shockwaves through global markets.

Investors have concerns about its more than $300bn (£222bn) of debt.

The firm’s shares have fallen by almost 80% since the start of this year. The company’s total liabilities are equal to around 2% of China’s gross domestic product.

The parties said in separate filings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that they were unable to agree on the terms of the deal.

Hopson Development said that Evergrande told it the deal had been terminated on 13 October.

Hopson added: “The company is exploring the options available to it for the protection of its legitimate interests in relation to the agreement.”