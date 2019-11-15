Eurozone economy shrinks at record rate

The eurozone economy shrank at the sharpest pace on record in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced countries into lockdown.

A first estimate of GDP between January and March showed a contraction of 3.8%, worse than during the financial crisis.

Separate figures revealed a steep fall in economic activity in France and Spain over the same period.

In Germany, unemployment has increased though it remains relatively low compared with other nations.