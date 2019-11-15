Eurotunnel warns travellers not to turn up without a booking

Eurotunnel has warned customers hoping to beat the government’s latest travel quarantine deadline not to just turn up at its terminal on Friday.

People coming to the UK from France and the Netherlands will be forced to quarantine for 14 days if they arrive back after 04:00 on Saturday.

The firm warned hopeful passengers: “Do not turn up unless you have a booking. You won’t get on a crossing.”

John Keefe, director of public affairs at Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, told the BBC: “The service is already very busy this weekend and there is no additional capacity.”

Customers will be unable to board alternative shuttles without a valid booking, he added.

But there have been long queues at the company’s website since the news was announced on Thursday.

It is estimated there are about half a million British people holidaying in France at the moment.

Eurotunnel said on a normal Friday in August, it would transport 10-11,000 cars from France to the UK.