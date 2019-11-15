Europe to start Boeing 737 Max test flights

EU aviation regulators have scheduled flight tests for Boeing’s troubled 737 Max plane.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said the tests would take place in Vancouver, Canada in the week beginning 7 September.

Boeing’s best-selling aircraft was grounded last year after two crashes killed all 346 people on the flights.

The announcement comes two months after US regulators began similar test flights for the jet.

However, EASA has maintained that clearance by the US Federal Aviation Administration will not automatically mean a clearance to fly in Europe.

The agency said it had been “working steadily, in close co-operation with the FAA and Boeing, to return the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to service as soon as possible, but only once it is convinced it is safe”.

It said the process of scheduling the test flights had been hindered by Covid-19 travel restrictions between Europe and the US