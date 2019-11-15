Home

EU urges countries to lift UK travel bans

BBC
December 23, 2020 7:21 am

European Union ambassadors are meeting to try to co-ordinate their policies on links to the UK.

This after dozens of countries suspended travel amid alarm over a new coronavirus variant.

They will consider a recommendation from the European Commission to lift restrictions.

But EU member states are free to set their own rules on border controls and may continue with their own policies.

France and the UK are trying to reach a deal to end disruption in the Channel.

The new variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no sign it is more deadly.

Almost all the EU’s 27 member states are now blocking travellers from the UK.

