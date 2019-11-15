Home

EU gets $4bn bargaining chip in US trade row

| @BBCWorld
October 14, 2020 6:33 am

The European Union may impose new border taxes on up to $4bn (£3.08bn) in US goods annually as punishment for subsidies provided to Boeing, the World Trade Organization has ruled.

The decision is the latest step in a long-running feud between the US and EU over state subsidies for Boeing and EU rival Airbus.

Last year, the WTO cleared the US to impose tariffs on $7.5bn in EU items.

But the US said the EU should not move forward with tariffs of its own.

America’s top trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer said the US had removed the offending subsidies for Boeing, tax breaks granted by the state of Washington, earlier this year.

The EU says the same is true of US tariffs imposed against subsidies to the A380 plane which is being taken out of production.

“Because Washington State repealed that tax break earlier this year, the EU has no valid basis to retaliate against any US products,” Mr Lighthizer said. “Any imposition of tariffs based on a measure that has been eliminated is plainly contrary to WTO principles and will force a US response.”

