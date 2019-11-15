Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka

Proactive measures have been taken to ensure there is a sufficient supply of essential goods for the people of Lautoka.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed a survey is being carried out to identify what these essential items are and how much is required.

This as the Lautoka lockdown is in response to the now two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“We are working with the Consumer Commission, they are doing their survey within Lautoka area, the confined area so that they can identify things that need to be moved in.”

Qiliho has assured residents in Lautoka that supplies will be moved in once the assessment is completed.

The Commissioner has also confirmed they have allowed for the mobilization of fuel trucks from Vuda to be able to service customers outside of Lautoka’s restricted boundaries.