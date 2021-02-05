Entrepreneurs flock to GOLDFM ROC Market

Fijians were seen tapping into their talent to create hand-made products and earn additional income at the GOLD FM ROC Market today.

People from all walks of life flocked to the Roc Market at Carnarvon Street in Suva.

A wide variety of homemade food and delicacies, handmade jewellery and pot plants were on sale.

19-year-old Leilani Gray says her hand-made bags have been designed using eco-friendly methods.

“We do buy materials, we want to go eco-friendly way so what I do, I would go to second hand stores and I would buy thick materials to make bags in an eco-friendly way”

Another entrepreneur, Rubeda Saud has been a part of ROC Market pre-COVID-19 and says there is a notable difference in the number of people turning up.

“It is not too bad but it is not like it was before like a lot of people have taken a step back, a lot of people have lost their jobs so you have less income but atleast something is better than nothing”

Hundreds of people once again took advantage of the unique products and mouthwatering food on sale at the ROC Market today.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation recently signed a deal for the event to run for the next three years.