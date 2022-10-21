Entrepreneurs anticipate more market-day initiatives

Filomena Taina

Entrepreneurs made time yesterday to attend Courts Market Day, which was held at the Vodafone Arena.

The event was free for all small and medium-sized businesses to sell their wares.

Filomena Taina, a tailor from Levuka, says such initiatives increase their sales.

She runs a home-based business, tailoring clothes and selling handicrafts and hand-made jewellery.

“I really like to do this business for art and craft. I really like to develop more new ideas.”

Farming produce, traditional mats, hand fans, hand-made jewelry, and other items were available at the Courts Market Day.