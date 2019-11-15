England's quarantine scrapped for arrivals from 50 'low risk' countries

People arriving in England from more than 50 countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July, the Department for Transport has confirmed.

A full list of exempt countries posing “a reduced risk” from coronavirus will be published later.

Most travellers to the UK currently have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Scotland and Wales are yet to decide whether to ease travel restrictions and described the changes as “shambolic”.

Quarantine regulations also remain in place in Northern Ireland for people arriving from outside the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

England’s quarantine restrictions only came into force in early June, in a bid to stop coronavirus entering the country at a time when UK infections were falling.

The new exemptions mean people arriving from selected countries will be able to enter England without needing to self-isolate, unless they have been in or travelled through non-exempt countries in the preceding 14 days.