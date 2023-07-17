Engineers Fiji facing lack of quality graduates

Engineers Fiji is concerned with the lack of quality graduates from local tertiary institutions.

Previously known as the Fiji Institute of Engineers, the organization’s Secretary, Roveen Permal says most graduates do not match the expectations of employers, compared to those who graduate from overseas institutions, for example in Australia and New Zealand.

Permal says local employers have also highlighted a preference for engineering diploma holders, compared to degree holders.

Article continues after advertisement

“The course content for diploma holders should be more specific for the industry. At the moment, the course content is not specific to the industry so we have to mentor most of the diploma holders. If they can make it more specific to industry than it would suit us better.”

Permal adds another challenge facing the local sector is that 30 percent of engineers and technicians have left after finding jobs in either Australia or New Zealand in the last 12 months.



Fiji Institute of Engineers Secretary, Roveen Permal.

Permal says engineers are being lured by better pay and benefits overseas, where for example in New Zealand, those with four or more years of experience can earn over $100,000, compared to salaries of between $35,000 to $70,000 here in Fiji.

He adds this is leaving a vacuum in the sector with the onus on authorities to cater to the growing demands of engineers and technical expertise for future infrastructure projects in the country.