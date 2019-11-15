The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has taken enforcement action against 151 traders including prosecution, after they were found breaching the FCCC Act despite several warnings.

Traders are being prosecuted for excessive prices contrary to price regulations, selling expired items, failing to issue receipts, failure to keep records and failure to mark/ display prices on non-price-controlled and price-controlled items.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says their special response team has conducted over 2,000 ground inspections around the major divisions in Fiji, including Maritime regions.

Five traders have been charged in Ovalau, Levuka.

Abraham has warned traders against taking advantage of vulnerable Fijians during these times of need adding their zero-tolerance approach has proven effective and remains in place.