Elon Musk’s Twitter on the verge of ‘catastrophic failure’

The World Cup in Qatar will likely be the final straw that breaks Twitter’s back, according to a bombshell report.

With the world just hours away from the World Cup opening ceremony, an insider has come forward to reveal the $66 billion social media goliath has a “50-50″ chance of falling apart during the tournament.

Rogue billionaire owner Elon Musk has already aggressively sacked thousands of employees worldwide which so far is about half of Twitter’s workforce.

Article continues after advertisement

Things are getting desperate at the social media firm. The New York Times has reported a further 1200 staff are set to walk out.

They are about to get much worse, an insider has told The Guardian with the World Cup driving a dramatic rise in traffic.

The former employee has come forward to tell the world there is a very real chance Twitter will be offline at some stage during the 29-day tournament.

The former employee also estimates there is a 90 per cent likelihood of Twitter users experiencing failures and noticing glitches.

The source said: “It’s likely to struggle with traffic at kick-off, and may crash.

“If we’re lucky, it will recover with minimal disruption.”

It is another World Cup headache Australia did not need after the 2018 World Cup in Russia was tainted by Optus’ broadcasting flops that resulted in hundreds of thousands being unable to watch matches.

It is also another major headache for the under-fire tournament that is emerging as the most controversial World Cup ever held.

There have been widespread protests, including by the Socceroos, against the Gulf nation’s human rights abuses. The stadiums used for the tournament were built at a cost of 6500 workers’ lives.