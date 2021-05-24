Elon Musk's Tesla reports record sales and profits

Electric car maker Tesla has brushed off supply chain issues and the global microchip shortage to report record quarterly sales and profits.

Revenues rose to $13.76bn in the third quarter of the year, up from $8.77bn 12 months earlier.

The company, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, posted a net profit of $1.6bn and sold 241,391 cars.

Article continues after advertisement

“We achieved our best-ever net income, operating profit and gross profit,” Tesla said.

The firm said China remained its main exporting hub and it planned to roll out a different type of battery in its standard vehicles worldwide.

The new lithium iron phosphate batteries are cheaper than traditional batteries but offer lower range, Reuters reported. Analysts said this could help keep costs down and address part shortages.