Elon Musk says Tesla has not signed deal with Hertz

Elon Musk says no contract has been signed with Hertz after the rental car company announced a deal that led to Tesla’s market value surpassing $1 trillion.

Last week, shares in Tesla jumped 12.6% after Hertz said it had ordered 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2022.

However, Mr Musk tweeted: “I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”

A spokeswoman said: “As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations.”

Hertz refused to confirm if a contract had or had not been signed with Tesla in light of Mr Musk’s tweet, adding it did not discuss details of its business relationships or discussions.