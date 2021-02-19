Business
Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters
February 24, 2021 11:29 am
A surge in Tesla shares first made Elon Musk the world's richest man in January. [Source: BBC]
Tesla boss Elon Musk has lost his title as the world’s richest person after a recent slide in the electric carmaker’s shares, the main driver of his wealth.
Tesla shares have tumbled more than 20% since hitting a high of more than $880 in early January.
They suffered especially steep falls this week, tied to the firm’s recent risky $1.5bn (£1bn) investment in Bitcoin.
Article continues after advertisement
The drop returned Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to the top spot on the rich list.
The risk of being associated with the notoriously volatile Bitcoin – which has fallen sharply in recent days – may have prompted some Tesla investors to sell their shares, even if the firm has not been hurt by the declines, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said.
Sponsored Links