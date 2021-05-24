Elon Musk doesn't need a board seat to change Twitter

Elon Musk may have declined an invitation to join Twitter’s board, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s abandoning his plans to shake up the company. If anything, it could free him to be even more disruptive.

On Sunday, nearly a week after Musk disclosed he’d become Twitter’s largest shareholder and the company offered him a board seat, Twitter (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had decided not to take the position. The decision immediately raised questions about what the notoriously unpredictable billionaire would do next.

Accepting a board seat would have required Musk to act in the best financial interests of the company and would likely have required him to bring up suggestions privately rather than on Twitter, the latter of which seemed like a big ask for one of the platform’s most prolific (and controversial) users. A part of his agreement with Twitter to join the board, Musk’s investment in the company — which currently stands at 9.1% of its shares — would also have been capped at 14.9%, potentially putting some limits on his ability to influence the company.

In his tweet Sunday night announcing Musk’s reversal, Agrawal said the company’s board had “believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward.”

It’s still not clear what Musk’s end game is. He hasn’t tweeted, or otherwise commented, on his plans since declining the board seat. One option could be to sell off his stake — laughing all the way to the bank after he managed to troll the leadership and followers of his favorite platform while netting a profit of around $700 million from his investment, as of Wednesday. But it’s a minor payday for a man worth nearly $300 billion, and many analysts think that doesn’t sound like Musk.

“He is unlikely the type of individual who will now just sell his stake and walk away,” CFRA Research senior equity analyst Angelo Zino said in a research note Monday.

Alternatively, Musk’s decision not to join the board opens the door for him to acquire a larger share of the company in an effort to influence its actions, or even to pursue a bid to acquire it. In doing so, his relationship with Twitter and its leaders could turn from seemingly friendly back-and-forths on the platform and board invitations to something more hostile.

Twitter declined to comment for this story. Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.