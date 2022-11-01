Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors

[Source: BBC]

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board of directors – cementing his control over the company.

The billionaire took over the social media company last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44bn deal.

He has moved quickly to put his mark on the service, used by politicians and journalists around the world.

The reforms he is contemplating include changes for how Twitter verifies accounts, as well as job cuts.

The Washington Post has reported that a first round of cuts is under discussion that could affect 25% of the company’s staff.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from the BBC on the report.

Top executives have already been removed, as Mr Musk brings in high profile allies to the company.

Among his team is tech investor Jason Calacanis who changed his Twitter bio to “chief meme officer”, said he was “hanging out at Twitter a bit … during the transition”.

He took to the social media site to solicit opinions on a range of topics from advertising to video.

He also asked how much people would pay to be verified, amid reports that Twitter could charge people $20 per month to keep the blue ticks that indicate verified accounts.