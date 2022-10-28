Elon Musk claims he's buying Twitter to 'help humanity'

[Source: BBC]

Elon Musk claims that he is buying Twitter to “help humanity” as the billionaire set out his aims for taking over the social media platform.

In a tweet, Mr Musk said he didn’t buy the firm “to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love”.

The entrepreneur has until Friday to complete a $44bn (£38bn) takeover of Twitter or risk going to trial.

The tweet addressed to Twitter’s advertisers states that he has “acquired” the firm.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the deal has been completed.

Earlier this week, Mr Musk published a video of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a sink, raising speculation about his aims for the firm.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Mr Musk wrote.

In business parlance, “kitchen sinking” means taking radical action at a company, though it is not clear if this was Mr Musk’s message – he also updated his Twitter bio to read “chief twit”.

In his latest tweet, Mr Musk set out some of his goals for the company, saying that Twitter must be “warm and welcoming for all”.

He wrote that he wanted “civilization to have a common digital town square” but he denies the platform will take an anything-goes approach.