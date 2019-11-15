Electronic services vital to boost Fiji’s postal services

In times of uncertainty, businesses need to stay abreast of technological advancement and incorporate changes to their respective operations.

Post Fiji Limited chief executive Dr Anirudha Bansod says the company is fully operational amidst the current crisis, due to various e-services implemented a few months ago.

Dr Bansod says in recent months they’ve noted an increase in revenue generated from EMS, TMO, e-shop, and e-commerce services.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every month we can see there is growth happening there, the number of visitors is increasing, the number of purchases happening on to the e-shop is also increasing. And we see the huge increase is expected within these 6 months’ time.”

Dr Bansod says while they expecting a decline in revenue this year, the company is on the verge of finalizing its strategic plans, reforms, and organization restructuring that will come into effect soon.