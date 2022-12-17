Electric vehicle production set to surge in 2023 despite low sales

[Source: Reuters]

The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s success.

As interest rates rose and financial markets gyrated, shares in many EV startups deflated. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O), which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co (F.N) shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year.

Other EV startups fared worse. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year. Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O), backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, struggled to build its sleek Air luxury EVs. Chinese Tesla challenger Xpeng Inc’s (9868.HK) shares lost more than 80% of their value.

Now comes the hard part: Persauding more mainstream consumers to come along for the ride.