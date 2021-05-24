Home

Business

Electric truck maker Rivian raised more than $10bn, say reports

| @BBCWorld
November 10, 2021 8:40 am
[Source: BBC]

Shares in electric vehicle company Rivian will start trading on the New York stock market on Wednesday, after it raised about $10.5bn from investors.

That’s after the shares were priced at $78 each, according to media reports.

That would make it the largest share flotation for a US company since Facebook’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2012.

Yet Rivian only started delivering its first electric pick-up trucks to customers in September.

And the California-based start-up has made losses of over $2bn over the last two years.

But the van and truck maker has drawn significant investor interest, in part because it already has the backing of online giant Amazon.

And it is has beaten rivals include Ford and General Motors to a segment of the market – small trucks, pick-ups and SUVs – which is popular with American drivers.

The shares in its IPO were priced at $78 per share, above its target range, of $72 to $74 per share according to several media sources.

Rivian is already being compared to Elon Musk’s Tesla, which transformed the market for electric cars.

Alongside the pick-up truck, Rivian is due to start rolling out its sports utility vehicle (SUV) in December and a delivery van in 2023.

