El Salvador plans to make crypto-currency legal tender

June 6, 2021 7:35 pm
President Nayib Bukele says it will make it easier for people to send payments home. [Source: BBC]

El Salvador’s president says he will make the Bitcoin crypto-currency legal tender in the country.

If his plan is backed by congress, the Central American country would be first in the world to formally adopt the digital currency.

It would be used alongside the US dollar, El Salvador’s official currency.

President Nayib Bukele says Bitcoin will make it easier for Salvadorans living abroad to send payments home.

