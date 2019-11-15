Eighty complains received on failure to deliver

The Consumer Council has received 80 complaints worth over $87, 000 on non-delivery of good and service so far this year.

Chief executive Seema Shandil says traders are accepting money for products not in their possession or are not in a capacity to deliver as promised.

In a recent case, a consumer purchased steel worth $1, 853 for construction from a prominent hardware company in Suva.

However, the company in question failed to deliver the material on the agreed date.

Shandil says the consumer continuously followed up with the company but kept receiving false promises of delivery.

Upon investigation, the Council discovered that the company took payment from the consumer despite knowing the material was not in stock.

The Council managed to get a full refund for the consumer.

Shandil says consumers spend their time and resources looking for products and upon making payments they expect it to be delivered on time.

Shandil says it causes great inconvenience and loss to the consumer due to false promises made by businesses.