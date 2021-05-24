Home

Business

Egyptian pound drops as Ukraine war prompts dollar flight

AlJAZEERA
March 22, 2022 10:24 am

Egypt’s pound has depreciated by almost 14 percent after weeks of pressure on the currency as foreign investors pulled out billions of dollars from Egyptian treasury markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The pound dropped to 18.17-18.27 against the dollar on Monday, Refinitiv data showed, after having traded at approximately 15.7 pounds to the dollar since November 2020. That is likely to have a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians.

The central bank also increased overnight interest rates by 100 basis points in a surprise monetary policy meeting, citing the invasion and the coronavirus pandemic – which drove oil prices to new records.

Article continues after advertisement

The central bank cited global inflationary pressures amplified by the war in Ukraine for its rise in rates, which lifted the overnight lending rate to 10.25 percent and its overnight deposit rate to 9.25 percent.

Egypt has been in discussions with the International Monetary Fund about possible assistance, people close to the negotiations have said, but it has not announced any formal request.

“This is a good move to make as the devaluation of the pound moves it roughly in line with its fair value and it could pave the way for a new IMF deal,” said James Swanston of Capital Economics.

“However, it will be key whether policymakers now allow the pound to float more freely or continue to manage it and allow external imbalances to build up once more, possibly resulting in future step devaluations like today’s in the future.”

