EFL will soon be listed on SPX

Energy Fiji Limited will soon be listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this would not have been possible if EFL’s financial report was not audited as claimed by some.

This also follows claims by Members of the Oppositions that EFL lacks transparency after an earlier announcement that the Auditor General will not be responsible for the audit of EFL.

“The SPX requires the submission of its financial statements no later than three months after the end of its fiscal period, so there is absolutely no truth. I have a whole list of very dramatic headlines by of course by Fiji Village and Fiji Times where Honorable Prasad talks about no more accountability and transparency. He talks about why there has been an exemption. Narube says this is protecting corruption.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the audit of the EFL’s financial report has been outsourced since 2006 and this is the same with other government entities including the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

“Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is not audited by the Office of the Auditor-General. Their Annual Report is done by external sources and comes directly in to Parliament, so they missed that point so what is the difference between that. Nobody will say their accounts will not be tabled in parliament. Their accounts will be tabled in parliament as have they been doing with FPCL.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says some politicians are only making claims about EFL to gain political mileage.

“It’s illogical, you see they have been caught out. This is the unfortunate thing about the Opposition they look for some scams, some kind of untoward behavior to score political points and get to the front page of Fiji Village and Fiji Times, that’s what they are doing, they have forget the fact that FPCL all these years has not been using the Office of the Auditor Generakp yet they don’t have a problem with that.”

He says the Office of the Auditor-General does not audit other entities like the Red Cross, FRIEND, Fiji Teachers Union and Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre to name a few and none of the Oppositions says there is no transparency in these bodies.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the EFL report will be tabled in parliament and Opposition MPs will sure have time to questions EFL.

51 per cent of EFL is owned by the government, 44 per cent Sevens Pacific PTE Limited which is a private Japanese company and the balance of 5 per cent is owned by ordinary Fijians.