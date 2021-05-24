Efforts to attract more Japanese investors

Investment Fiji is working tirelessly to promote Fijian products and services to Japanese companies.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan, Isikeli Mataitoga, has commended Investment Fiji’s efforts to connect with the Embassy and Sydney based JETRO to promote opportunities.

“This month the Fiji Japan Trade Expo will exhibit six different categories ranging from health and cosmetic, food and beverages, fashion and apparel, primary industry, manufactured goods, and business services. This exhibit is an opportunity for our exporters to connect with buyers and distributors in the Japanese market.”

24 Japanese affiliated companies are based in Fiji in the areas of tourism and trade.

In 2020, $43 million worth of commodities were exported to Japan, mainly consisting of woodchips, tuna and mineral water.

$123 million worth of imports from Japan included vehicles, mineral fuels and cement clinkers.